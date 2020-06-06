Pilsen, Garfield Park chefs team up for unity between African Americans, Latinos in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- With divisions between black and brown people flaring up in parts of Chicago, some are working to bridge those divides.Chef Mario Santiago prepared to feed those in need of a real solid meal for free at his Pilsen business Catering by May Street, and on Friday he was joined by Maya-Camille Broussard, owner of Justice of the Pies in Garfield Park."We made chicken and biscuit pot pie which is one of our most popular savory pot pies," Broussard said.After a week of unrest and heightened tensions in some areas between African Americans and Latinos, Broussard and Santiago want to do something to show unity."African American and Latino have had the same type of racism and the same challenges for years, so that's why we have to show we are united and not against each other," Santiago said."This is an opportunity for us to share with the Pilsen neighborhood a bit of sustenance, and hopefully that sustenance will bring a bit of healing when they see Chef Mario and I together," said Broussard."Treat people the way you want to be treated, and that's what we live by," Santiago added. "And if you're hungry, we will feed you."Donations from Frontline Food Chicago and Catalog Cares at Willis Tower made the food giveaway possible. All those participating are not only hoping to feed those who may be hungry, but to feed the need to heal divisions