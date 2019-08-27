Food & Drink

'Pizzadilla' recipe video goes viral on social media

Most people would agree that barbecue chicken, pizza, cake, tacos, and quesadillas are great on their own.

But when you combine them into one super-meal? It's enough to give some foodies nightmares.

Allow us to introduce you to the Franken-dish haunting the internet.

It's called the "Deep-Fried BBQ Chicken Stuffed Pizzadilla."

If you think that's a mouthful, just wait until you hear what goes into it.

According to British food site Twisted Food, who is responsible for the now-viral video, the recipe calls for 33 ingredients -- including six chicken breasts, 12 pieces of bacon, six eggs, two tortillas, sliced pepperoni, and of course, ranch dressing.

Over the course of 45 minutes and 11 steps, the dish morphs from a quesadilla to some type of casserole to a pizza-cake hybrid.

As for the Twitter reaction -- it ranges from mesmerizing and surprising, to traumatizing and confusing, to "I'm calling the FBI."
