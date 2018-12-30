Pops for Champagne shows how to spice up your New Year's Eve champagne toast

Champagne at midnight has long been a New Year's tradition. But if you're looking to add a little something extra your sparkling beverage, there are plenty of ways to do so.
Chicago's famed champagne lounge Pops for Champagne joined ABC7 with some cocktail recipes for 2019.
Drink: La Vie en Rose
Ingredients:
1 Coup Glass/martini glass
1 oz Elderflower Liqueur (Bitter Truth)
1 Sugar Cube
4 Dash Floral Bitters (Peyscaud's Bitters)
4 oz/ Fill Champagne (Étienne Doué Brut Champagne)
Garnish with edible orchid
Preparation:
Place sugar cube in glass, 4 strong dashes of floral bitters, pour in Elderflower liqueur, top with Champagne, garnish with flower, serve
Drink: El Diablo
Ingredients:
1 Coup Glass/martini glass
1.5 oz Silver Tequila
oz Fresh Lime Juice
oz Simple Syrup
2 droplets Spicy Bitters (Hellfire Bitters, could sub Hot sauce)
4 oz/ Fill Champagne (Étienne Doué Brut Champagne)
Garnish with fresh slice of seeded Jalapeno
Rim glass with smoked salt
Preparation:
Fill shaker with ice, measure in Tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and bitters. Shake aggressively for 15 seconds. Rim glass with smoked salt strain cocktail into glass and fill with Champagne, garnish with Jalapeno, serve
Related Topics:
fooddrinkingcocktailalcoholnew year's eve
fooddrinkingcocktailalcoholnew year's eve