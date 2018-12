Pops for Champagne shows how to spice up your New Year's Eve champagne toast

Champagne at midnight has long been a New Year's tradition. But if you're looking to add a little something extra your sparkling beverage, there are plenty of ways to do so.Chicago's famed champagne lounge Pops for Champagne joined ABC7 with some cocktail recipes for 2019.1 Coup Glass/martini glass1 oz Elderflower Liqueur (Bitter Truth)1 Sugar Cube4 Dash Floral Bitters (Peyscaud's Bitters)4 oz/ Fill Champagne (Étienne Doué Brut Champagne)Garnish with edible orchidPlace sugar cube in glass, 4 strong dashes of floral bitters, pour in Elderflower liqueur, top with Champagne, garnish with flower, serve1 Coup Glass/martini glass1.5 oz Silver Tequilaoz Fresh Lime Juiceoz Simple Syrup2 droplets Spicy Bitters (Hellfire Bitters, could sub Hot sauce)4 oz/ Fill Champagne (Étienne Doué Brut Champagne)Garnish with fresh slice of seeded JalapenoRim glass with smoked saltFill shaker with ice, measure in Tequila, lime juice, simple syrup and bitters. Shake aggressively for 15 seconds. Rim glass with smoked salt strain cocktail into glass and fill with Champagne, garnish with Jalapeno, serve