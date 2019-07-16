portillos

Portillo's offering free delivery at all locations to celebrate National Hot Dog Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Who doesn't like free delivery? To celebrate National Hot Dog Week, Portillo's is cooking up some extra savings.

The company announced Monday they will offer free delivery from all locations on orders over $10.

But there is one catch, the orders must be placed online through portillos.com.

The offer is valid July 15-21 and it does not include shipped food packages, according to the company release.

"There is nothing we love more than honoring our iconic Chicago-style hot dog," said Michael Osanloo, CEO of Portillo's. "Even after 56 years, our hot dogs remain true to that which were once served out of the original hot dog stand, The Dog House. We look forward to celebrating many more years of this delicious eat."
