Portillo near me? Chicago fast casual icon plans major expansion to hundreds more cities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Portillo's is planning a major expansion, bringing its staples like Italian beef sandwiches and Chicago style hot dogs to hundreds more American cities.

During a presentation to investors this week, the Oak Brook-based chain revealed it has plans to open 920 new locations in the next 20 years.

The company envisions 800 more full-scale restaurants that include drive-thru, dine-in, takeout, delivery and pickup options, and another 120 that are walk-up or pickup-only locations, largely in dense urban centers.

The company is also exploring more future expansion with potential locations in airports, on college campuses and even in the international market.

Right now, Portillo's has nearly 80 locations in 10 states.