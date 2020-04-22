Food & Drink

Publix to buy surplus produce, milk and donate to food banks

Supermarket chain Publix announced Wednesday that it launched an initiative that will purchase surplus produce and dairy from farmers affected by the coronavirus pandemic and donate it to Feeding America food banks.

In its first week, the Florida-based grocer plans to donate more than 150,000 pounds of produce and 43,500 gallons of milk to the food banks. The chain said the initiative is set to run for several weeks.

"Publix hopes to address the needs of both the farming community and its local partner food banks through this initiative," the company said in a statement.



"As a food retailer, we have the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between the needs of families and farmers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic," Publix CEO Todd Jones said. "In this time of uncertainty, we are grateful to be able to help Florida's produce farmers, southeastern dairies and families in our communities."

RELATED: Grocery store supply returning to normal but don't plan on finding hand sanitizer anytime soon

Feeding America estimates that 17.1 million additional people will experience food insecurity because of school closures and rising unemployment during the pandemic.

"As we respond to the coronavirus pandemic, Publix understands that more families are turning to us to help put food, especially fresh produce and milk, on their tables," said Feeding South Florida President and CEO Paco Velez. "We're grateful to Publix for not only supporting growers, but also for their years of support of Feeding South Florida."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfloridapublixfeeding americafoodcoronavirussupermarketfood banku.s. & worldgrocery storedonations
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 cases spike as testing expands, Pritzker says
Chicago's 1st COVID-19 antibody test site opens in Lincoln Park
111 sick, 10 dead in Symphony South Shore COVID-19 outbreak
Check out our new ABC7 Chicago streaming app
Trump signs immigration order as part of COVID-19 pandemic crackdown
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago celebrates Earth Day's 50th anniversary
Show More
Chicago Pride Parade postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
Watch the Jersey 4 Jersey live benefit here!
TikTok #DontRushChallenge helps Chicago's South Asian community affected by COVID-19
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Food returning to shelves but don't expect this item anytime soon
More TOP STORIES News