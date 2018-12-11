FOOD & DRINK

29,000 pounds of sausage recalled due to possible metal contamination

EMBED </>More Videos

Sausage recalled due to possible metal contamination

Tens of thousands of pounds of breakfast sausage are being recalled due to possible metal contamination.

CTI Foods is recalling more than 29,000 pounds of Jimmy Dean heat and serve original sausage links made with pork and turkey.


According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, five consumers have complained of metal pieces in the sausage links.

The sausage affected by the recall will have a use by date of January 31, 2019. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49. The products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 19085" on the back of the product packaging.

These products need to be thrown away or returned to point of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Jimmy Dean customer service line at (855) 382-3101.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallfoodu.s. & worldbreakfastfood safety
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Chicago's top 3 toy stores, ranked
Kor-Fusion Cafe brings Korean fare to University Village - Little Italy
New sushi bar, Kubo Sushi And Saki Lounge, now open in Elgin
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
4 in custody after police chase starting in Coal City ends at McCormick Place
Bucktown clothing store employees pepper-sprayed by group of thieves, police say
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Woman outraged after former Baylor student accused of rape avoids jail time
Man helps woman having seizure on flight from Houston
Indiana HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Car crashes into Evanston laundromat
2 seriously hurt in West Englewood house fire
Show More
Geneva teachers, students return to school Tuesday after contract ratified
Evanston aldermen vote to preserve Harley Clarke mansion
Woman found dead in son's Palatine home after he was killed when trying to run over police
Metra BNSF riders vent at officials during meeting in Western Springs
More News