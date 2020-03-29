coronavirus chicago

Restaurant group temporarily suspends all takeout and delivery, citing employee and safety concerns during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The company that owns The Publican, Big Star and Blackbird, among others have said that the are temporarily suspending delivery and carryout orders.

Off Hospitality Group says the move is an effort to protect both their employees and customers.

"As a restaurant group, we've spent the past several weeks making important decisions on what seems to be a daily basis," the restaurant group said in a statement Friday.

RELATED: Safety tips for food delivery amid COVID-19 pandemic

"As the severity of COVID-19 continues to escalate in Chicago, we must prioritize the safety of our guest and our staff," they said.

The group moved to postpone all delivery and carry out across all of their restaurants beginning with Avec Saturday evening.

Big Star, Publican Quality Meats, Pacific Standard Time and The Violet Hour will all suspend delivery and carryout after Saturday night as well.

"Our hope is that we can return to doing what we love sooner rather than later," the group said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowest looploopcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagorestaurant
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
89 Cook County Jail detainees have contracted COVID-19
McCormick Place to transform into makeshift COVID-19 hospital
UChicago announces initiative to support South Side during COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 1st death of infant with COVID-19 in US
LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch in effect for parts of Chicago area
What to know about Illinois' 3,491 COVID-19 cases
89 Cook County Jail detainees have contracted COVID-19
Grocery store employee tests positive for COVID-19
McCormick Place to transform into makeshift COVID-19 hospital
Longtime soap star John Callahan dies at 66
Show More
Tornado injures 3 after ripping through Arkansas
Aurora police chief, Mayor Richard Irvin test positive for coronavirus
Elgin family fights to get coronavirus test after grandfather dies from virus
Coronavirus in Indiana: COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, death toll at 31 so far
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News