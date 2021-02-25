AC restaurant week

Westmont Restaurant Week 2021 offers a variety of cuisines

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Westmont Restaurant Week will run from Feb. 25 through Mar. 7.

As restaurants try to survive a year of losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic that restricted indoor dining, they are hoping to bring diners back.

Jay Rushford from the Westmont Restaurant Committee said the town has a variety of cuisines.

"I get to brag about our awesome dining scene. There's a lot of cultures, a lot of ethnicities. Here, we have Mexican food, Thai food, you got Greek food, and so, so much more," Rushford said.

For the first time, people can dine in, get delivery or order takeout with the specials. More information can be found on Westmont Chamber's website for more information.

Reservations are now open for Chicago Restaurant Week that runs from Mar. 19 through April 14.
