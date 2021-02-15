Smallcakes in Evergreen Park dishes out sweet treats during Chicago Black Restaurant Week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Smallcakes in Evergreen Park was started by two friends, Karon McFadden and Monique Johnson, and dishes out sweet treats on the South Side.Among their most popular desserts are their red velvet cupcakes, red velvet ice cream and margarita sorbet.The bakery and creamery is also participating in Chicago Black Restaurant Week during Black History Month. Chicago Black Restaurant goes from Feb. 7 to Feb. 21, with dozens of Black-owned restaurants participating.Due to the restrictions on dining due to COVID-19, Chicago Black Restaurant Week partnered with Uber Eats so you can order delivery from all the participants.