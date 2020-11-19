Food & Drink

Restaurants offer Thanksgiving takeout dinners so you can avoid cooking this season

It's no surprise that because of COVID-19, the holidays will be a little different this year. We may not be able to gather around the table in large groups, but that doesn't mean we still can't enjoy a delicious meal.

Whether you're planning on eating out or staying in, here's what some restaurants and stores are offering this holiday season - especially if you don't want to cook but want to stay in.

Boston Market

Whether you're planning on dining in or eating out, Boston Market has plenty of options.

Guests can enjoy eating at a restaurant near you. If you're taking out, you can choose from multiple Thanksgiving meals to go.

The Capital Grille:
Taking Thanksgiving dinner to go? Capital Grille's menu includes slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing at $43 for adults and $15 for children.

Thinking of dining in? Make sure you call ahead and reserve your table.

Cracker Barrel

Customers can choose from its Thanksgiving Heat N' Serve Feast, Thanksgiving hot and ready family dinner, Turkey N' Dressing Meal, and more. You can order now for pick up between Nov. 21 and Nov. 29.

For those who want to dine-in check your local restaurant hours.

Denny's

Denny's is bringing back this fan favorite for dine-in for the Thanksgiving season - Turkey & Dressing Dinner. Guests can enjoy the taste of the season with tender carved turkey breast paired with savory stuffing, drizzled with turkey gravy and cranberry sauce and served with two sides and dinner bread. Finish off this merry meal with a slice of decadent pumpkin or pecan pie. Make sure you check your nearby restaurant for hours.

Want to take it to go? From Nov. 20 through Nov. 25, customers can order turkey packs ahead for Thanksgiving.

Golden Corral:

Enjoy a special holiday buffet, featuring roasted turkey, spiced ham, candy cane cheesecake, and more. Make sure you order by Nov. 22 to pick up on Thanksgiving Eve.

Want to dine in? Check your nearest location for its holiday hours.

IHOP

In the mood for some pancakes for Thanksgiving? IHOP will be open on Thanksgiving Day but it will also be offering family feasts to go if you're not in the mood to cook.

Luby's:(for Texas residents)

Whether you're doing a group catering or a feast, Luby's has plenty of options for your Thanksgiving dinner. This year, holiday package pickup will not be available on Nov. 26. The restaurant anticipates customers to pick up their meals from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25.
