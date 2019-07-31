Revolution releases beer honoring Humboldt Park alligator Chance the Snapper

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Revolution Brewing announced they will release a beer honoring the Humboldt Park lagoon alligator known affectionately as Chance the Snapper.The brewery announced on their social media that in the wake of the alligator's capture, "we'll be saluting his bitey outlaw spirit with his own Rev beer."The beer is called Humboldt Gator. The brewery said it's a Wit beer flavored with pineapple and coconut, "for those who like underdog reptiles and getting lost in the rain."Humboldt Gator will be available Wednesday, July 31.Chance the Snapper captivated the city for three days before he was captured from the lagoon and taken down to Florida to live out the rest of his life. Officials believe the gator was once a pet and was released by its owner into Humboldt Park lagoon when it became too large.