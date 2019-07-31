Food & Drink

Revolution releases beer honoring Humboldt Park alligator Chance the Snapper

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Revolution Brewing announced they will release a beer honoring the Humboldt Park lagoon alligator known affectionately as Chance the Snapper.

The brewery announced on their social media that in the wake of the alligator's capture, "we'll be saluting his bitey outlaw spirit with his own Rev beer."

The beer is called Humboldt Gator. The brewery said it's a Wit beer flavored with pineapple and coconut, "for those who like underdog reptiles and getting lost in the rain."

Humboldt Gator will be available Wednesday, July 31.

Chance the Snapper captivated the city for three days before he was captured from the lagoon and taken down to Florida to live out the rest of his life. Officials believe the gator was once a pet and was released by its owner into Humboldt Park lagoon when it became too large.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagologan squarehumboldt parkalligatorbeer
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago-area soldier killed in Afghanistan
Special Olympics cheer team make surprise appearance at Geneva baseball game for disabled adults
Special puppy with 'mustache' looking for forever home
VIDEO: Man steals cell phone out of woman's hand on Red Line
Debates: Sanders, Warren clash with moderates over 'Medicare for All'
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, comfortable Wednesday
Show More
Contractor who racked up complaints about unfinished work charged with fraud, theft
Police: Armed robbers in blue car targeting victims on North Side
Rock thrown at police car on Southwest Side, shattering windshield
Suburban parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
Army recruiter charged with public indecency in Gurnee
More TOP STORIES News