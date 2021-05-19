Food & Drink

Ribfest 2021 canceled by Exchange Club of Naperville

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Ribfest 2021 canceled by Exchange Club of Naperville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Exchange Club of Naperville has canceled the popular summer event Ribfest for 2021.

The festival, which raises money for charity, was set for the Fourth of July weekend in Romeoville.

Organizers say that's too close to the state's "full" reopening on June 11, and they worry about possible restrictions.

Bob Black, the 2021 Ribfest chairman, and Jerry Kochurka, Exchange Club of Naperville president, issued a joint statement saying, "As a not-for-profit organization, the Exchange Club of Naperville donates proceeds from our annual Ribfest event to multiple agencies in the fight against child abuse and domestic violence. We are, of course, greatly disappointed that circumstances have left us unable to responsibly and in good conscience hold Ribfest this year, or put our funding or any future Ribfest at risk."

Organizers are optimistic about planning for next year.
