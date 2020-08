Chicago street dining expands, more lakefront restaurants allowed to reopen under COVID-19 guidelines

EMBED >More News Videos Chicago restaurants east of Lake Shore Drive are now allowed to reopen with COVID-19 guidelines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago continues to move towards reopening, more restaurants are cleared to open up, while others are expanding their street dining.Starting Friday, the city will allow restaurants to offer outdoor seating on portions of Clark Street and Wells Street in the city's River North neighborhood.Wells Street will close between Huron Street and Superior Street to allow restaurants to set up tables and expand dining capacity on the street. That section of Wells will be closed every Friday through Sunday between 4p.m. and 11 p.m. for the entire patio-dining season.Clark Street will close between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street.More Chicago lakefront restaurants are also reopening Friday, including Castaways on North Avenue Beach.Thirteen lakefront spots are now allowed to reopen after COVID-19 regulations kept them closed until this week.Reggie's on the Beach welcomed their first customers of the summer at 63rd Street Beach Thursday."Today's huge," said Ed Calahan, co-owner of Reggie's. "We've been waiting for this since May."Following the green light from city officials earlier this week, the bar's team wasted no time. Calahan said they're ready for customers just 72 hours after the go-ahead."I hope that the anticipation that the community has had and all those people that called and emailed and texted us for the last few months, I hope they come out." Calahan said.Customers must wear masks when they are not eating. Only outside seating will be available and patrons must follow social distancing guidelines.The Chicago Park District said in a statement,Since beaches remain closed, customers will also have to stay off the sand.