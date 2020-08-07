Food & Drink

Chicago street dining expands, more lakefront restaurants allowed to reopen under COVID-19 guidelines

The neighboring beaches remain closed
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago continues to move towards reopening, more restaurants are cleared to open up, while others are expanding their street dining.

Starting Friday, the city will allow restaurants to offer outdoor seating on portions of Clark Street and Wells Street in the city's River North neighborhood.

Wells Street will close between Huron Street and Superior Street to allow restaurants to set up tables and expand dining capacity on the street. That section of Wells will be closed every Friday through Sunday between 4p.m. and 11 p.m. for the entire patio-dining season.

Clark Street will close between Grand Avenue and Kinzie Street.

More Chicago lakefront restaurants are also reopening Friday, including Castaways on North Avenue Beach.

Thirteen lakefront spots are now allowed to reopen after COVID-19 regulations kept them closed until this week.

Reggie's on the Beach welcomed their first customers of the summer at 63rd Street Beach Thursday.

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago restaurants east of Lake Shore Drive are now allowed to reopen with COVID-19 guidelines.



"Today's huge," said Ed Calahan, co-owner of Reggie's. "We've been waiting for this since May."

Following the green light from city officials earlier this week, the bar's team wasted no time. Calahan said they're ready for customers just 72 hours after the go-ahead.
"I hope that the anticipation that the community has had and all those people that called and emailed and texted us for the last few months, I hope they come out." Calahan said.

Customers must wear masks when they are not eating. Only outside seating will be available and patrons must follow social distancing guidelines.

The Chicago Park District said in a statement, "Restaurants and concessions impacted by the executive order that restricts activity on the lakefront, east of Lake Shore Drive, will now be allowed to open. Chicago Park District and City officials have engaged concessionaires during the past few months to determine when and how lakefront concessions can open safely given public health guidance.
"The Chicago Park District will use the same guidelines required by the City for all other businesses allowed to return to operations. The District is working with each concession on its plans to adhere to the City guidelines and prevent large gatherings. The actual list of concessions is fluid as these operators are currently weighing their options. Proprietors who decide to open can do so as early as this week provided the necessary health and safety procedures are put in place.

"With the exception of the harbors, golf courses, and trail, the lakefront, including beaches, remain closed. Lifting restrictions on lakefront concessions allows the City to maximize the use of outdoor space while supporting lakefront businesses. Lakefront restaurants with patios can accommodate seated dining service; grab and go concessions will require patrons to make their purchase and keep it moving."

Since beaches remain closed, customers will also have to stay off the sand.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagolooplincoln parkjackson parkcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisrestaurantreopening illinoiscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker reveals new COVID-19 guidelines
Body found near Belmont Harbor: police
Old-school surveillance key to tracking alleged Chicago Black Disciples
Chicago alderman tests positive for COVID-19
Glenview fatal stabbing investigation underway after teen found hurt
5 former CDC directors on where US failed in COVID-19 response
Man beaten, robbed of $200K life savings outside bank
Show More
Field Museum helps solve prehistoric fossil mystery
Congress urges Postal Service to undo changes slowing mail
99-year-old WWII vet keeps up with home workout amid gym closures
Man shot, killed behind West Rogers Park bar and grill
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Friday
More TOP STORIES News