It's so easy to "get your hands on" some really tasty sushi these days.... because the Windy City now has a couple new rotary sushi restaurants!In Japan, they call them "sushi-go-rounds" and now Chicago has these fun places, where you grab your favorite sushi roll as it rolls on by on a conveyor belt!Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar3219 N. BroadwayChicago(872) 802-0980Wabi Sabi Rotary4521 N. Sheridan RdChicago(773) 561-9000