Food & Drink

Sad tweet of dad's empty Missouri City doughnut shop goes viral, boosts sales

EMBED <>More Videos

A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop over the weekend.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas -- A single tweet changed the fortune of a Missouri City dad's new doughnut shop during the weekend.



The thoughtful tweet by the owner's son, showing his father's disappointment at an empty shop, transformed it into a packed house with lines out the door.



The community came out and rallied behind the shop as customers bought out all of the doughnuts and kolaches.

Several festival-goers from South by Southwest made the three-hour drive just to help support the local business.

Twitter itself even made a visit to the doughnut shop Monday morning and is covering the tab on all visitors' doughnuts for the rest of the day.



ABC13 Eyewitness News got the opportunity to talk to Billy By, the son of the doughnut shop owners and the one responsible for the viral tweet. Here's what he had to say.

EMBED More News Videos

Billy By, the son of the donut shop owners, talks about the support his family has received from the community.



If you'd like to try Billy's Donuts, they are located at 7022 Highway 6 Suite 800, Missouri City, Texas. Their hours are 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On the weekends, they're open from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.



RELATED: Houston teen's tweet about saving father's cafe goes viral
EMBED More News Videos

Houston teen's viral tweet saves father's bakery.



Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinkmissouri cityfamilytwitterfeel goodviraldonuts
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot questions Preckwinkle's intent over sexual orientation response
Girl describes how 13-year-old Englewood boy was shot by friend
Community voices opposition to closing of Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park
Basketball player diagnosed with multiple sclerosis raises money for stem cell transplant
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Florida for stealing cellphone, police say
Milwaukee to host 2020 DNC convention
George, Simona Papadopoulos return to Capitol Hill; she's interviewed by Senate panel
Show More
Brothers 'taken advantage of' by Jussie Smollett, attorney says
New Willowbrook health center opens
USC study: Alzheimer's-like symptoms reversed in mice
Man accused of killing McHenry deputy appears in Rockford court Monday
Chicago author showcases local Black Women History
More TOP STORIES News