Share the Joy: Care For Real Food Pantry

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Care for Real has been a resource for people living in Edgewater for more than 50 years.
"How I like to describe it is we're like a grocery store," Development Assitant Richard Boyte said. "We get donations of groceries from businesses and people from all over and we end up being a resource for people who are having trouble making ends meet."
"People come through the doors and we don't discriminate. We help them all in the best way we can," Devon Shannon added.
With the help of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, they're making it happen, providing the community with more than 1.1 million pounds of food every year.
"Every month through their support they're able to ensure our monthly program provides enough of those self-stable and non-perishable goods so that we are really able to stock up our clients and ensure no one is ever turned away from Care for Real," said Lyle Allen, Care for Real Executive Director.
In addition to a food pantry, Care for Real provides clothing, employment resources, even a pet pantry.
"I've had people come in for the first time to get registered and they practically cry when they hear about all the services we offer," volunteer Devin Thomas said.
"We've been here for 50 years and we're hoping that as long as there's a need, we'll be here to help people," Boyte added.
