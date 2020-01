Sip on rosé at the first ever Chicago Rosé Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy panoramic Chicago skyline views while trying out a new and diverse collection of rosé at Chicago Rosé Fest.The event is taking place at the Godfrey Hotel's rooftop lounge on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.Lee Garber from River North Fests and Grant Gedemer from the Godfrey Hotel joined ABC7 to talk about how they select the rosé for Chicago Rosé Fest.Chicago Rosé FestSaturday, January 18, 20201 p.m. - 5 p.m.I|O Godfrey Rooftop Lounge 127 West Huron Street Chicago, IL 60654$30 and upAdvanced registration is required. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.