Sip on rosé at the first ever Chicago Rosé Fest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Enjoy panoramic Chicago skyline views while trying out a new and diverse collection of rosé at Chicago Rosé Fest.
The event is taking place at the Godfrey Hotel's rooftop lounge on Saturday, January 18th, 2020.
Lee Garber from River North Fests and Grant Gedemer from the Godfrey Hotel joined ABC7 to talk about how they select the rosé for Chicago Rosé Fest.
Name of event: Chicago Rosé Fest
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2020
Hours 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Address: I|O Godfrey Rooftop Lounge 127 West Huron Street Chicago, IL 60654
Admission/Ticket Prices: $30 and up
Advanced registration is required. To learn more and to purchase tickets, click here.
