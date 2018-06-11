FOOD & DRINK

Pickle Juice Slush now being served at Sonic Drive-In

Looking for a sweet and sour summer drink? Give the Pickle Juice Slush a shot. (Sonic Drive-In)

Steven Byeon & Danny Clemens
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. --
This summer, the classic slushie has gotten a pickly twist.

Sonic has introduced a pickle-flavored version of its summer staple in 3,500 locations around the country. Aptly dubbed the Pickle Juice Slush, the bright-green drink will be available for a limited time.

"Quite simply, pickle juice is fun," Scott Uehlein, the restaurant's vice president of product innovation and development, told ABC when the drink was first announced. "Nothing says summer like a SONIC slush and only SONIC can bring a completely on-trend beverage flavor."

As strange as the drink may sound, it impressed early reviewers who tried the drink at Sonic's Oklahoma headquarters.

"Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about. You won't understand why, but you'll keep going back for more sips, likely until it's all gone," wrote Food and Wine magazine's Maria Yagoda, who added that she found the drink a tad too sugary for her liking.

While the thought of drinking pickle juice may sound bizarre, it's emerged as a popular summer ingredient in recent years, especially for warm-weather cocktails. Pickle juice soda emerged as a hot trend in 2017, and pickle connoisseurs have been downing pickle whiskey sours, martinis and infused vodka come summertime.
