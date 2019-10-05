South American restaurant Amaru celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Amaru in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood specializes in Pan-Latin cuisine and cocktails.
Celebrated Latin-fusion Chef Rodolfo Cuadros' cuisine features traditional South and Central American flavors, but also draws on Asian and Mediterranean influences, prevalent in Latin cultures.
Chef Cuadros joined ABC7, as we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Amaru
Location: 1904 W. North Avenue, Chicago
Hours:
Tu-Th 4:30-10
Fri 5-11
Sat 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. / 5 p.m. -11 p.m.
Sun 10 a.m. -3 p.m. / 5 p.m.- 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.amaruchicago.com.
