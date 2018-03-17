St. Patrick Day's sandwiches

To celebrate St. Patrick's Day, James Lintelmann, executive chef at Baptiste & Bottle, made St. Patrick's Day sandwiches.
For more information, visit: www.baptisteandbottle.com
RECIPES
Salsa Verde Corned Beef Sandwich
Corned Beef Preparation:
Corned Beef Brisket Brine
1 cup kosher salt
cup black pepper
1 tbsp all spice
1 tbsp coriander
1 tbsp mustard seed
1 tbsp red pepper flake
1 tsp cloves
3 cinnamon sticks (broken)
8 bay leaves
1/4 cup sliced fresh ginger
2 sliced Spanish onion
18 cloves of fresh garlic
2 cups apple cider vinegar
15 fresh sprigs of thyme
1 gallon water
2 lbs ice
In a large pot, place all the ingredients except for the ice and bring to a boil. Once the mixture has reached a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and pour in to the container that you will be brinning the brisket in. Remember that the container needs to be able to hold the brisket and all the liquid and not overflow. Add ice and stir until the mixture becomes cold and add the brisket. Cover and refrigerate for 14 days.
Pickling Spice Mix
1/2 cups kosher salt
1/4 cup black pepper
1 tbsp all spice
1 tbsp coriander
1 tbsp mustard seed
1 tbsp red pepper flake
1 tsp cloves
3 cinnamon sticks (broken)
8 bay leaves
In a mixing bowl add all ingredients and mix. Place in an airtight container until needed
Corned Beef Braising Liquid
24 ounces American lager
1 cup apple cider vinegar
2 sliced Spanish onion
10 cloves of garlic
32 ounces water
3 tbsp pickling spice
1 brined beef brisket
In a large roasting pan that is taller than the top of the brisket, place the brisket in the pan. Add the rest of the ingredients and cover the pan with aluminum foil. Place in a preheated oven of 300 degrees and bake until tender. This can be anywhere between 4 to 6 hours depending on the weight of the brisket. Remove from the oven once it is fork tender. I prefer to let the corned beef cool in the remaining liquid overnight and slice it when cold. Then I take the cooking liquid and strain it and use it with the same amount of water to the braising liquid to reheat the meat.
Salsa Verde
2 tablespoon capers
2 tablespoon cornichons
1 teaspoon coriander
1 teaspoon of black pepper
2 egg yolks
1 tablespoon of dijon
2 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 tablespoon grape seed oil
3 tablespoons of parsley
3 tablespoons of cilantro,
3 tablespoons of chervil
1 tablespoon of tarago
1 tablespoon of chives
Lightly toast the pepper and coriander in a pan until fragrant. In a blender, add capers, cornichons, coriander and black pepper until smooth. Add in egg yolks, dijon and vinegar. Add in roughly chopped herbs. Drizzle in grape seed oil until the consistency is a little thinner than mayo. Salt to taste.
Sandwich ingredients
1 Torta buns
2 slices of swiss cheese
1/2 cup of sauerkraut (your favorite store brand)
To assemble, slice corned beef and layer on a torta bun with swiss cheese and sauerkraut. Top with Salsa Verde sauce.
