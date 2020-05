1 can of bean dip

8 ounces of fake guacamole, homemade can also be used

8 ounces of sour cream

1 packet taco mix

Grated cheddar

2 diced tomatoes

1 can sliced black olives

3 slices green onions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC 7 Chicago's Stacey Baca showed viewers how to make her famous Seven-Layer Dip Saturday morning.Spread bean dip on the bottom of a small glass cake pan. Spread guacamole as the second layer. Mix sour cream and taco mix. Place as the third layer. Be sure to cover all the guacamole carefully. Fourth layer is shredded cheese -- lots! Chopped tomatoes are next, followed by sliced black olives. Top with sliced green onions!Eat with tortilla and corn chips.Here are the ingredients: