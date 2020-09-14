Taco Bell introduces Jalapeno Noir to its menu

The luxurious Toasted Cheesy Chalupa’s about to meet its bougie best bud. Bonjour, Jalapeño Noir. Available 09/16/2020 on https://t.co/qogDEKPnL8. #WineAndToastedCheesy pic.twitter.com/Vq5JV7MYIA — Taco Bell Canada (@TacoBellCanada) September 14, 2020

Taco Bell is making a boozy addition to its menu.The popular fast food chain announced it will be selling its own wine, Jalapeno Noir."The luxurious Toasted Cheesy Chalupa's about to meet its bougie best bud. Bonjour, Jalapeño Noir. Available 09/16/2020," the chain wrote on its Canadian twitter account.According to, the wine won't be sold in the U.S. once the same chalupa rolls out in November. That addition is part of a broader menu change-up that removed some fan-favorites in favor of new items.But Taco Bell restaurants in the U.S. sell both food and assorted boozy drinks at its Cantina locations.Recently, Taco Bell has announced other changes to its menu, which include saying goodbye to its Mexican pizza.In mid-July, the restaurant also removed items like the 7-Layer Burrito and Nachos Supreme because of the impact of COVID-19.