Taiwan restaurant serving up ice cream shaped like Shar-Pei puppies

The hottest item on the menu in a Taiwan restaurant is puppy ice cream!

The sweet treat is shaped like a Shar-Pei pooch, and comes in peanut, chocolate or milk tea flavors.

Just one puppy confection takes five hours to create, with special attention to the eyes and the wrinkled features. That's why even though this ice cream is so popular, they can only make 100 a day.

The puppies start melting fast, so they're served up quickly.

The canine treats cost up to $6, depending on the size.
