The Chopping Block hosting free Thanksgiving cooking demonstrations Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to start planning your Thanksgiving dinner!The Chopping Block will host free demonstrations by professional chefs to show people how to roast, some or otherwise prepare a Thanksgiving Day turkey Sunday.Each demonstration will also include a traditional holiday side dish.The demonstrations will be held at their Lincoln Square location, 4747 N. Lincoln Ave.Stop by for expert tips, tricks, advice and tastings from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.The event is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.For more information visit www.thechopingblock.com