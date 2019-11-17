Food & Drink

The Chopping Block hosting free Thanksgiving cooking demonstrations Sunday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's time to start planning your Thanksgiving dinner!

The Chopping Block will host free demonstrations by professional chefs to show people how to roast, some or otherwise prepare a Thanksgiving Day turkey Sunday.

Each demonstration will also include a traditional holiday side dish.

The demonstrations will be held at their Lincoln Square location, 4747 N. Lincoln Ave.

Stop by for expert tips, tricks, advice and tastings from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. No registration is necessary.

For more information visit www.thechopingblock.com.
