localish

The most decadent grilled cheese sandwiches EVER!

HOUSTON, Texas -- How about a little lobster in your grilled cheese? Or maybe some smoked salmon? At Twisted Grilled Cheese, you won't find your average grilled cheese sandwiches!

The Houston favorite first exploded in popularity last year as a food truck. Now, Twisted Grilled Cheese operates a brick-and-mortar location on Washington Avenue, dedicated to melty, buttery, gourmet grilled cheese combos!

On the menu, you'll find novelty sandwiches like the Halal Philly Grilled Cheesesteak, the Buffalo Chicken and the Smokehouse Brisket. Or, you can enjoy the vegetarian options, like the Truffle Mushroom or the Eggplant Parmesan.

Any way you slice it, these gloriously gooey grilled cheeses will make your heart melt! To check out the menu, visit twistedgrilledcheese.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonhoustonfoodlets eatbe localish houstonrestaurantbite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Experience the power of music and how it changes people's lives
Galette de Rois: French-Style pastry fit for a royal
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Klein Oak Coach gives inspiring speech about race
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Lockdown interrupts joint session to confirm Biden's win
LIVE: Lawmakers evacuate US Capitol as Trump supporters swarm building
IL lowers age for COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B
Pence defies Trump, says he can't reject electoral votes
Fr. Pfleger issues response after child sex abuse allegation
Chicago woman says she received $76 stimulus check, not $600 as expected
Warnock defeats Loeffler, becomes Georgia's 1st Black senator
Show More
Several robbed at gunpoint in Lakeview: CPD
2 Louisville detectives involved in Breonna Taylor shooting fired
15-year-old lives with sickle cell through blood donations
Kanye and Kim discussing divorce: sources
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
More TOP STORIES News