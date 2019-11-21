Time Out Market Chicago opening in West Loop Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sprawling new food market opens Thursday in the Fulton district in the West Loop.
The Time Out Market, 916 W Fulton Market, features 18 food stalls, three bars and entertainment all under one atrium roof.
Some of Chicago's premier chefs are part of the market and long communal tables provide most of the seating.
Cash is only accepted at the bars. You can also buy and load up "Time Out Market" cards.
For more information, visit timeoutmarket.com/Chicago.
