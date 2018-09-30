Twain brings traditional Midwestern cuisine to Logan Square

CHICAGO (WLS) --Classic Midwestern comfort food can now be found in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.
The menu at the Twain is influenced by a collection of cookbooks dating back to the 1940s, and is named for the celebrated author Mark Twain.
Twain Chef Tim Graham spent some time in the ABC7 kitchen.
For more information and to check out the full menu, head to Twain's website
Chicken & Dumplings
Serves 4
Directions
Make the dumpling batter (see below). Set aside.
Make the soup base (see below).
Preheat oven to 400F. In a large oven-proof pot, place the soup base in the bottom then top with golf-sized balls of dumpling batter. Bake for 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Enjoy!
Soup Base
Ingredients:
cup diced carrot
1 cup diced onion
cup diced celery
4 tablespoons chicken fat
1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
cup flour
cup white wine
1 teaspoon sugar
3 quart chicken stock
teaspoon black pepper corn
tablespoon thyme, chopped
1 bay leaf
1 pound poached chicken thigh, shredded
Directions:
Sweat the carrot, onion and celery in the chicken fat over low heat for about five minutes. Season with half of the salt. Cook until soft.
Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the flour until blended, then stir regularly for 3 minutes. Add white wine, remainder of the salt and the sugar, cooking for 3 minutes.
Gradually add the chicken stock, stirring constantly and bring to a boil. Tie the peppercorn, thyme and bay leaf into a sachet and add to the pot. Reduce heat; simmer, covered for 10 minutes.
Add shredded chicken and set aside on the stove top, keeping warm.
Dumpling Batter
Ingredients:
1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
teaspoon salt
2/3 cup milk
1 tablespoon chicken fat
Directions:
Combine all ingredients, but do not overmix. Cover and allow to sit for 30 minutes for gasses to develop.
Recipe courtesy Chef Tim Graham, Twain