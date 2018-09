Twain brings traditional Midwestern cuisine to Logan Square

Classic Midwestern comfort food can now be found in Chicago's Logan Square neighborhood.The menu at the Twain is influenced by a collection of cookbooks dating back to the 1940s, and is named for the celebrated author Mark Twain.Twain Chef Tim Graham spent some time in the ABC7 kitchen.For more information and to check out the full menu, head to Twain's website Serves 4Make the dumpling batter (see below). Set aside.Make the soup base (see below).Preheat oven to 400F. In a large oven-proof pot, place the soup base in the bottom then top with golf-sized balls of dumpling batter. Bake for 15 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Enjoy!cup diced carrot1 cup diced onioncup diced celery4 tablespoons chicken fat1 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon chopped garliccup flourcup white wine1 teaspoon sugar3 quart chicken stockteaspoon black pepper corntablespoon thyme, chopped1 bay leaf1 pound poached chicken thigh, shreddedSweat the carrot, onion and celery in the chicken fat over low heat for about five minutes. Season with half of the salt. Cook until soft.Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes, until fragrant. Add the flour until blended, then stir regularly for 3 minutes. Add white wine, remainder of the salt and the sugar, cooking for 3 minutes.Gradually add the chicken stock, stirring constantly and bring to a boil. Tie the peppercorn, thyme and bay leaf into a sachet and add to the pot. Reduce heat; simmer, covered for 10 minutes.Add shredded chicken and set aside on the stove top, keeping warm.1 1/3 cup all-purpose flour2 teaspoons baking powderteaspoon salt2/3 cup milk1 tablespoon chicken fatCombine all ingredients, but do not overmix. Cover and allow to sit for 30 minutes for gasses to develop.