Union Station could soon get a high-end food court, Amtrak officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Union Station could soon get a high-end food court, according to Amtrak officials.Amtrak, the owner of the train hub, is looking to create a high-end food court on Union Station's west side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.The area used to be home to the station's old lunch room, but it has sat empty since a fire in 1980.Renovations to the 21,000-square-foot area should be finished by the middle of next year.Amtrak officials said the company is looking for an operator for the food hall.