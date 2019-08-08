Food & Drink

Union Station could soon get a high-end food court, Amtrak officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Union Station could soon get a high-end food court, according to Amtrak officials.

Amtrak, the owner of the train hub, is looking to create a high-end food court on Union Station's west side, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The area used to be home to the station's old lunch room, but it has sat empty since a fire in 1980.

Renovations to the 21,000-square-foot area should be finished by the middle of next year.

Amtrak officials said the company is looking for an operator for the food hall.
