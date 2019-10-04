Food & Drink

United Center's new food offerings bring popular Chicago restaurants to Bulls, Blackhawks fans

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks fans can soon enjoy new additions to the United Center's concession stands, including flavors from local celebrity chef Stephanie Izard of Girl and The Goat.

The indoor arena on the city's West Side is welcoming Izard's This Little Goat went to the Taqueria, which will feature street tacos, goat empanadas and draft cocktails.

The United Center will also offer snacks from popular local restaurants including Links Taproom, Honey Butter Fried Chicken and Mindy's Hot Chocolate.

As the arena enters its 25th season, other changes are being made. The most visible one is a new high-tech scoreboard with six different panels that can move independently.
