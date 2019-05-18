Vienna Beef hot dogs recalled for possible metal contamination

Chicago-based Vienna Beef Ltd., is recalling approximately 2,030 pounds of beef frank links products that may be contaminated with metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
The company's beef frank items are subject to a Class 1 recall, which means consumption can cause serious health problems. These items were shipped in Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin.
There are currently no reports of reactions from consuming the products but FSIS warns they should be thrown away or returned.
The beef frank links items were produced on May 2, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: 10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6" 8's 10#" with case code 013180 and package code 9122 represented on the label. 10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 6" 11's 10#" with case code 013312 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label. 10-lb. cases containing "SKINLESS BEEF FRANKFURTERS 7" 9's 10#" with case code 013490 and package code 9122 or 9123 represented on the label.
