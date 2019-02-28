FOOD & DRINK

Westmont Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday

Westmont Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday in the western suburb.

WESTMONT, Ill. --
Chicago Restaurant Week has come and gone, Westmont Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday in the western suburb.

More than 35 restaurants are participating this year. Dining deals range from $10 to $40.


Westmont Restaurant Week Chairman Greg Pill joined ABC7 News at 11 to talk about this wildly successful event and showcase offerings from Whiskey Hill, Maura's Mediterranean, Sushi House and Amber Cafe.

Westmont Restaurant Week runs through March 10. To find out more, visit www.westmontchamber.com.
