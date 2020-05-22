Where to pick up barbecue and local meats for grilling this Memorial Day Weekend

More options for Memorial Day Meals:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Memorial Day Weekend is here, and for a lot of us, it's the unofficial start to grilling and outdoor smoking season. But with COVID-19 related slowdowns at commercial beef and pork processors, some grocery stores are limiting purchases.With all of that restaurant business gone, small farmers and butchers have plenty of product to sell.You'll need to order online, and in some cases, go pick it up. But you'll be guaranteed your purchase is supporting local farmers and business owners, and the quality is hard to beat.For more than a decade, Shelly Herman and Irv Cernauskas have been buying from regional farms, delivering local, organic produce, meat and cheese all over Chicagoland."We buy directly from the producers - the farmers who are raising the animals," said Cernauskas."When you're buying from small farms, they send it to a small processor. We do buy a whole animal at a time," said Herman."And we know now that some people are limited to buy one package at a supermarket at a time, but that's because the industrial meat system - where everything gets sent to one huge plant - is very different than buying from small farms with small processors," she said."So you have a small, local and regional economy, that can be resilient in times like this," Herman said.A few miles away, in Northfield, the Hofherr Meat company has one of the best butcher shops on the North Shore, delivering all over the region. They buy from farms like Catalpa Grove and Creekstone, usually trimming and breaking things down themselves depending on customer orders. They also have grilling and smoking meat boxes this week, as well as a number of housemade sausages.In the West Loop, Publican Quality Meats is butchering the same way."We are sourcing from small, family farms and we are getting whole animals, and we are introducing our customers to less common cuts of meat," said Head Butcher Rob Levitt.That might mean flap steak or aged charcuterie. Either way, they're breaking down every animal in-house."We bring our animals in whole so we can make sure they're cut exactly the way we want them. We know that these farmers are raising things the right way," he said.And just a few blocks South, El Che has shifted from a restaurant with live-fire cooking, to a Meat & Provisions shop."So right now I'm smoking some sweetbreads to get our parilladas ready to go for the weekend," said Chef-Owner John Manion.Manion is working with a new smoker he had installed, hoping to prep some meats for customers, while selling others raw."We're gonna take the front host stand, and make into a retail section, where you can pick up, order meats, our line of chimichurris, smoked salt all kinds of stuff," he said.Unlike the large, primal cuts you'll find at Publican Quality, Manion says his emphasis is more about the passionate South American grilling traditions in Brazil and Argentina."We're gonna do a number of different cuts, and then chorizo, morcilla, typical Argentine food - sweetbreads - roasted marrow bones. We're in the same neighborhood, but not doing the exact same thing," said Manion.