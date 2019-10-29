contests

Win free pizza for life through Nancy's Pizzeria photo contest in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attention pizza lovers! You have a chance to win free pizza for life from Nancy's Pizzeria.

This Tuesday the West Loop pizzeria is running a contest to see who will be the newest member of their Gold Member Club. The club is an exclusive group of pizza lovers who are entitle to free Nancy's pizza for life!

All you have to do is eat at the West Loop restaurant from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. While you're there, snap a creative photo of your pizza and post it with a clever caption.

You must also fill out a contest card.

When you post it on Instagram or Facebook, make sure you use the hashtags #nancyspizza #westloop and #getstuffed.

If you don't end up being the lucky winner you will still have a shot at other prizes, including free pizza for a year.

The pizza shop will then select the post they think best exemplifies the spirit of a real pizza lover. The winner will be announced by end of day on Wednesday, October 30.

Nancy's Pizzeria is located at 1000 W. Washington Blvd. in West Loop.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkchicagowest loopcontestsfoodfacebooksocial mediapizzainstagram
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONTESTS
Win a free year of 'booritos' with Chipotle, TikTok Halloween contest
Contestants to brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Great America
The Room Place gives single mom apartment makeover
Vote to name Shedd Aquarium's rescued sea otter pups
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU meet for 16 hours, no deal; talks continue for 13th day
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Obama Foundation Summit: Barack, Michelle to reveal plans for Presidential Center
Amtrak strikes vehicle near Morton Grove, Metra train temporarily delayed
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Toddler struck, killed in Lisle driveway
Show More
Northwestern seeks to hold non-athletic events at Welsh-Ryan Arena
Boeing CEO faces Congress; Anniversary of Lion Air Flight 610 crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday
$400M in cocaine, marijuana seized from Florida port
Woman charged in connection with boyfriend's suicide
More TOP STORIES News