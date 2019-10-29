Win free pizza for life through Nancy's Pizzeria photo contest in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Attention pizza lovers! You have a chance to win free pizza for life from Nancy's Pizzeria.
This Tuesday the West Loop pizzeria is running a contest to see who will be the newest member of their Gold Member Club. The club is an exclusive group of pizza lovers who are entitle to free Nancy's pizza for life!
All you have to do is eat at the West Loop restaurant from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday. While you're there, snap a creative photo of your pizza and post it with a clever caption.
You must also fill out a contest card.
When you post it on Instagram or Facebook, make sure you use the hashtags #nancyspizza #westloop and #getstuffed.
If you don't end up being the lucky winner you will still have a shot at other prizes, including free pizza for a year.
The pizza shop will then select the post they think best exemplifies the spirit of a real pizza lover. The winner will be announced by end of day on Wednesday, October 30.
Nancy's Pizzeria is located at 1000 W. Washington Blvd. in West Loop.
