FOP President John Catanzara could be fired for social media posts, police board says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The head of Chicago's Fraternal Order of Police could lose his job over social media posts he made.An ongoing case involving John Catanzara came up before the Chicago Police Board Thursday night.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability had previously recommended Catanzara lose his job over social media posts he made.Police Superintendent David Brown disagreed with that COPA recommendation, saying Catanzara should be suspended.Andrea Zopp, a member of the police board, reviewed the case and said she disagreed with the superintendent. She said Catanzara could in fact be fired for those social media posts.It's now up to the full police board to decide the issue at a later date.ABC7 has reached out to Catanzara for comment, but has not yet heard back.