Mall shooting: SWAT on scene after shooter injures 1, fires at officers, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is injured and a SWAT team is on the scene after a shooting at Ford City Mall on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the body in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive at about 1:15 p.m., police said. When police arrived, the offender fired shots at the police, but did not strike any officers.

The offender has barricaded himself inside a residence. SWAT is currently responding. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
