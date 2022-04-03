Mall shooting: SWAT on scene after shooter injures 1, fires at officers, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is injured and a SWAT team is on the scene after a shooting at Ford City Mall on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.A woman sustained a gunshot wound to the body in the 4200 block of West Ford City Drive at about 1:15 p.m., police said. When police arrived, the offender fired shots at the police, but did not strike any officers.The offender has barricaded himself inside a residence. SWAT is currently responding. The victim was transported to a local hospital.