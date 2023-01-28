Victim among 2 hurt in Ford City Mall shooting after trying to fend off attempted car thief: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A victim was wounded Saturday in the parking lot of the Ford City Mall while trying to fend off an attempted car theft.

The victim, a 46-year-old man, was walking towards his parked vehicle outside the JCPenny store in the 7600-block of S Cicero around 12:40 p.m. when he saw someone trying to get into his car, according to police.

The victim, who is a FOID and CCL holder, exchanged gunfire with the offender before the offender jumped in a nearby vehicle and fled, causing a traffic crash in the 79000-block of S. Pulaski Rd in the process, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and thigh, and was transported to Christ Hospital in fair condition. The offender sustained a graze wound to the head and was taken to the hospital in good condition, officials said.

Three offenders were taken into custody and charges are pending.