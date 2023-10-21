Halloween gets off to a running start with the 'Forest Park Casket Races'

It's a unique kind of race day in Forest Park. The annual 'Casket Races' return October 21, and the competition is 'out of this world.'

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- It's a unique kind of race day in Forest Park. The annual "Casket Races" are back October 21, and the competition is 'out of this world.'

The race starts at 11 a.m. on Beloit Avenue between Madison & Adams in Forest Park. Trick or Treat on Madison immediately follows the races.

"While watching the races is a thrill, participating is devilishly delightful!" a news release for the event read. "Teams of spirits, goblins and ghouls compete to win 1st, 2nd or 3rd place, or the most frightfully funny, or creepiest 'casket'. There's also a trophy for the team that comes in 'dead last.'"

The idea for the races was born out of the fact that Forest Park (long ago referred to as the Village of Cemeteries) has about 50 to one more residents residing underground than there are above ground. When the Forest Park Chamber of Commerce was planning the Chamber's 100th anniversary celebration in 2012, they decided it would be the perfect time to 'unearth' the Casket Race event.