Forest Park house fire displaces family of 3, all possessions lost in blaze

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at a Forest Park home Thursday afternoon.
The fire started shortly before 5:45 at a home in the 1100-block of Elgin Avenue.
A teacher, her husband and their 12-year-old son lived in the top unit of the home. A relative said the fire started in the attic, and while all three were able to make it out safely, they lost everything in the blaze.
What caused the fire is not immediately known. Large flames were seen shooting through the roof as emergency crews sprayed water on the home.
Officials have not yet released any further details. Relatives have started a GoFundMe to help the family displaced by the fire.
