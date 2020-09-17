Forest Park house fire displaces family of 3, all possessions lost in blaze

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at a Forest Park home Thursday afternoon.

The fire started shortly before 5:45 at a home in the 1100-block of Elgin Avenue.

A teacher, her husband and their 12-year-old son lived in the top unit of the home. A relative said the fire started in the attic, and while all three were able to make it out safely, they lost everything in the blaze.

What caused the fire is not immediately known. Large flames were seen shooting through the roof as emergency crews sprayed water on the home.

Officials have not yet released any further details. Relatives have started a GoFundMe to help the family displaced by the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest parkbuilding firehouse fire
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
Small plane lands on Palatine road
Kyle Rittenhouse listed as 'hero' in assignment at Dallas school
Chicago murders up in 2020, outpacing national increase: FBI data
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville charged with child pornography
COVID-19 vaccine months away, UIC researcher says
Activists work to register Chicago Latino community to vote
Show More
Man accused of carrying girlfriend's body in luggage to be extradited to KY
Restaurateur flies animals to safety
Trump pushes for 'larger' COVID-19 relief bill
WIU-Macomb students return to class, shaken after dorm shooting
Drone causes Cubs game delay at Wrigley Field
More TOP STORIES News