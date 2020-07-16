Former Chicago police officer sentenced to nearly 6 years for lying to get search warrants

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago police officer was sentenced to nearly six years in prison for lying to judges to get search warrants so he and his partner could steal drugs and money.

David Salgado was sentenced to 71 months Wednesday after a hearing in a federal court in Chicago.

Salgado and former Sergeant Xavier Elizondo were convicted last year of using fake search warrants to raid homes and steal cash and drugs. They faced charges of conspiracy to commit theft, deprivation of civil rights, embezzlement and obstruction of justice.

Elizondo was sentenced last month to seven years and three months in prison.

"The defendants fundamentally betrayed the trust placed in them by the public and the state's criminal justice system," the assistant U.S. attorneys argued in a sentencing memo. "The defendants not only harmed individual victims, but they also impaired the public's confidence in law enforcement."

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagotheftembezzlementdrug bustdrugchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,187 COVID-19 cases, Pritzker updates Restore Illinois plan
Mayor Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if COVID-19 uptick continues
Over 50K sign up to join Chicago COVID-19 vaccine study
What you can expect when you get tested for COVID-19
Chicago Teachers Union calls for remote learning in fall
Glenview pool closed indefinitely after 3 more employees test positive for COVID-19
Trump replaces campaign manager amid sinking poll numbers
Show More
YMCA of Metro Chicago reopens some pools
Cook County Jail COVID-19 cases drop: CDC
List: You must wear a face covering when visiting these stores
A Mexican twist on the ice cream sandwich
Heavy rain moves through Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News