Former Cook County prosecutor fired for allegedly lying during Jackie Wilson trial; special prosecutor drops charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges have been dropped against a man who was freed after spending decades in prison for the shooting deaths of two Chicago police officers.Jackie Wilson spent the last 36 years of his life in prison for the 1989 double murder, but now that ordeal is finally over.Special prosecutors dropped the charges Thursday after learning about misconduct by an Assistant Cook County State's Attorney. They believe former prosecutor Nicholas Trutenko lied on the witness stand during Wilson's trial.The newly fired Trutenko was not in court despite a Judge's order Friday. He is now in contempt of court for violating that order by not showing up.Late Friday, there was a hearing about whether two other prosecutors knew about Trutenko's relationship with a key witness in Wilson's case.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office said swift action was taken Thursday when the office learned about Trutenko's perjury allegations.The Cook County State's Attorney's Office released a statement saying, "Our leadership team is reviewing cases related to this individual as we determine an action plan on how to best move forward in the name of justice."Trutenko's testimony Thursday was about his personal relationship with an alleged witness in Wilson's case that was not disclosed.