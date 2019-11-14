Former Chicago high school teacher charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls, including student

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago high school teacher is charged with sexually assaulted two girls, including a former student he taught.Prosecutors said Eugene Westmoreland, 58, most recently worked at Christ the King Jesuit College Preparatory School in Chicago.Administrators there said the allegations against Westmoreland are not from his time at the school. The Chicago-Sun Times reported Westmoreland also worked for Chicago Public Schools, but was fired in 2011.Prosecutors said the assault happened in 2003 at Austin Community High School.