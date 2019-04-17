Former teachers at Downers Grove day care accused of force-feeding children

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Three former teachers at a Downers Grove day care have been accused of force-feeding solid food to two children.Police said during the investigation "...video from the daycare center showed each employee on separate occasions force feeding the two infants in their care."The workers allegedly held the children's mouths closed and tilted their heads back as they cried at the Little People Learning Center, Downers Grove police said.Stephanie Radke, 24, of Bolingbrook; Mariah Flemister, 19, of Bolingbrook and Maura Healy, 28, of Franklin Park have each been charged with battery and endangering the life or health of a child.All three women were fired in January when the allegations surfaced.Some parents and employees were shocked to hear of the allegations, but did not want to comment publicly.A spokesperson from the Department of Children and Family Services confirmed the agency has been investigating the allegations since receiving a call from an alleged witness to one of the incidents in January.Jan Peterson who identified herself as the owner on the phone would only say, "We've been in business 25 years and have never had anything like this happen. But this is a legal issue and I can't make any other statements."