Indiana man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Jews, pro-Israel officials

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WLS) -- A man in Fort Wayne, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly threatening to kill Jews and pro-Israel government officials.

Prosecutors and police say that Jeffrey Stevens told law enforcement officers that he had posted threats to the CIA website and in Facebook direct messages to the Fort Wayne Police department, targeting officials who expressed support for Israel after the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

"I am going to shoot every pro-israel US government official in the head, and there is nothing you can do about it because you are the pathetic CIA," Stevens said in a Nov. 17 post, according to ABC News. "I am going to kill all of you."

Charging documents also include a message sent to FWPD in which he allegedly wrote, "I am going to kill every Jew in ft. Wayne, and there is nothing you can do about it, because you are stupid n*****s."

According to his arrest affidavit, Stevens attempted to explain the posts away to police by saying he has a "drinking problem."

In December, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told ABC News the FBI has seen more than 1,800 reported threats and tips that were related to the Israel-Hamas more, and more than 100 criminal investigations had been opened as a result.

Stevens has not yet entered a plea in his case, and did not have an attorney listed for him as of Tuesday afternoon. The government asked he be kept in custody pending trial citing danger to the community and a flight risk.