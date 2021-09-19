Military aircraft crashes near Fort Worth, injuring at least 2 people

plane crash

LAKE WORTH, Texas -- A military aircraft crashed Sunday morning in a north Texas suburb, injuring at least two people and damaging multiple structures.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. in a neighborhood just outside of Fort Worth.

First responders said they were treating two to three people.

The aircraft, a T45 Goshawk fighter jet trainer, was north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base when two people on board ejected, according to KTVT-TV.

Two homes were heavily damaged, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

One of the occupants was burned by power lines and another landed in a tree as they parachuted to the ground, authorities said.

Lake Worth is a city of approximately 4,500 people northwest of the city of Fort Worth.

WFAA-TV reported that the plane crashed in the backyard of a home, and no one on the ground was injured.

Power was also knocked out to around 1,300 customers in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back often for updates.

