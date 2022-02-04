It's a group of female business owners, supporting one another. The Founding Moms was founded by a west suburban mom, Jill Salzman.
She joined us to share some of her top business tips for moms.
First, she recommends taking control of your schedule. Make sure you block times of the day, week or month so you aren't giving all your time away to others. It can cause burnout.
Second, she recommends finding a community of like-minded women. She says you can't build a business alone.
The Founding Moms just launched a national survey to learn more about female entrepreneurs and is asking people to fill it out.
The Founding Moms serves as a resource for female business owners
