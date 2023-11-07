Body pulled from Fourth Lake identified as missing hunter Patrick Serzynski

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for 60-year-old Patrick Serzynski, who went missing while hunting on Fourth Lake in Lake Villa Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The body of a hunter who went missing on Fourth Lake a week ago was pulled from that body of water over the weekend.

Patrick Serzynski, 60, was hunting on the lake in unincorporated Lake Villa on Monday morning when he went missing. His boat and personal property were found at his duck blind, but there was no sign of the man.

The sheriff's said a body was found in the lake on Saturday morning after extensive searching. The Lake County Coroner's Office confirmed the body belongs to Serzynski on Monday.

The coroner's office said preliminary autopsy results showed his death was consistent with drowning. There were no signs of foul play.

The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

