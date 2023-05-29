Fox Lake officers fatally shoot man with knife, wound woman, police say

FOX LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Fox Lake police officers fatally shot a man who police said was wielding a knife and wounded a 43-year-old woman Sunday night.

Police said officers looking to arrest a 47-year-old Wauconda man arrived his acquaintance's residence in the first block of Howard Avenue at about 11:10 p.m.

Police said a victim has reported that the man damaged a vehicle and threw a golf club at the victim.

Two officers located the man and after telling him he was under arrest, police said he pulled out a knife.

Police said officers told him to drop the knife and the man then lunged at officers. Both officers then opened fire and shot the man, police said.

The officers summoned paramedics and rendered aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man's acquaintance, a 43-year-old woman, was struck in the leg by a shot from the officers, police said. She was transported to a hospital and is expected to be released from the hospital Monday, police said.

Fox Lake police have contacted the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to investigate the shooting.