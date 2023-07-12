Man charged in 9 year old's Franklin Park shooting death denied bond

Javier Murillo was denied bond Wednesday in a shooting in Franklin Park, Illinois that left 9-year-old Ulysses Campos dead.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- A family was in court Wednesday morning as the man accused of killing their 9-year-old child faced a judge.

The shooting happened during a family birthday party in Franklin Park on Saturday night.

It was a packed courtroom with family of the victim and suspect in attendance. Those loved ones from both sides watched as the judge denied bond for the 37 year old from Melrose Park.

Javier Murillo is charged with first-degree murder. He's accused of shooting and killing 9-year-old Ulysses Campos.

It all happened about 10:15 p.m. Saturday night, as police said Campos was in an alley playing with his cousins and father at his grandma's 70th birthday party near Elder Lane and Grand Avenue in Franklin Park.

That's when prosecutors said Murillo exchanged words with Campos' father from his white SUV.

During that exchange, prosecutors said the father noticed Murillo had a gun in his car, so he raised his shirt, showing his own firearm, for which he has a Firearm Owner's Identification card and Concealed Carry License.

Prosecutors said Murillo then drove down the alley and around the block when he allegedly fired three to four gunshots at the group, which hit Campos in the chest and killed him.

Police later found Murillo's white SUV in Leyden Township, and found him at his family's home nearby.

"Two witnesses identified the offender in a physical lineup as the shooter and driver of the white SUV. Shell casings were recovered from the area near the intersection of the alley and Grand Avenue consistent with witness accounts; no other shell casings were recovered," Assistant State's Attorney Eugene Wood said.

Family members were emotional as bond was denied, but declined to comment on the case.