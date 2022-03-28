food bank

8-year-old boy helps Carpentersville food bank fight hunger

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
8-year-old helps north suburban food bank fight hunger

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- At a time when many still have a hard time putting food on the table, one boy has been trying to make sure no one goes hungry.

Leo Bonilla and his parents, Casey and Edmundo, as well as Leslie LaMarca, the director of D300 Food Pantry, joined ABC7 to discuss their efforts.

Leo is just 8 years old and making such a difference. He talked about how he came up with his idea to keep people from going hungry. Casey and Edmundo also discussed how they support their son. Leslie told ABC7 what kind of difference Leo's efforts make and shared information about how can others get involved.
